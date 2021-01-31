mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS MCLDF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 25,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.92.
About mCloud Technologies
