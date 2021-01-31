mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MCLDF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.66. 25,773 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,646. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.55 and its 200 day moving average is $1.83. mCloud Technologies has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $4.92.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

