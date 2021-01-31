McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) Shares Gap Up to $1.53

McEwen Mining Inc (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.53, but opened at $1.85. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 786,347 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$629.62 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.44.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

