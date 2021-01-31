McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,042 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the quarter. Bray Capital Advisors’ holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $996,359,000 after buying an additional 80,602 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $579,445,000 after buying an additional 90,761 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 80.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $307,738,000 after buying an additional 625,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,149,000 after buying an additional 15,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total value of $895,146.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 21,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.62, for a total transaction of $4,728,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,969,609.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,456 shares of company stock valued at $7,214,101. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s stock opened at $207.84 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.03. The company has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $246.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.76.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Read More: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.