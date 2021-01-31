McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.91-2.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +7-9% yr/yr to ~$5.99-6.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.91 billion.McCormick & Company, Incorporated also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.91-2.96 EPS.

MKC stock opened at $89.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $96.39. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $56.11 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $916,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,824.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

