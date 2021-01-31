McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) Shares Down 6.4%

McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)’s stock price was down 6.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.83 and last traded at $18.85. Approximately 1,088,431 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 913,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.14.

Several research firms have issued reports on MCFE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Pritchard Capital started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of McAfee in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. McAfee presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.27.

Get McAfee alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.69.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.23 million. Equities analysts forecast that McAfee Corp. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a dividend of $0.087 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MCFE. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in McAfee during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,331,000.

About McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE)

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.