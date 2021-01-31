Mayfair Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,292 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,022,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,138,879,000 after buying an additional 1,628,117 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,847,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,940,000 after buying an additional 496,199 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,565,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $757,388,000 after buying an additional 1,264,483 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 850.8% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 12,181,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,285,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,557,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,967,000 after acquiring an additional 125,851 shares during the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T stock opened at $28.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $38.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lowered shares of AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised AT&T to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

