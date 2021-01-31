Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.00.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.
Matinas BioPharma Company Profile
Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.
