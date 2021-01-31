Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $3.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 105.48% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matinas BioPharma from $1.80 to $4.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.63.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB opened at $1.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.94. Matinas BioPharma has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 3.00.

Matinas BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:MTNB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Matinas BioPharma will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 395,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 292,900 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 237,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 137,126 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,237,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 32,643 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 169,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 24,160 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Matinas BioPharma by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 714,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.78% of the company’s stock.

Matinas BioPharma Company Profile

Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of various product candidates. It develops products using its lipid nano-crystal (LNC) platform technology. The company's LNC delivery technology platform utilizes lipid nano-crystals for the delivery of small molecules, gene therapies, vaccines, proteins, and peptides.

