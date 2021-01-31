Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Down 6.2%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) dropped 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.98 and last traded at $15.28. Approximately 2,010,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,934,189 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.29.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Matador Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised Matador Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.11.

Get Matador Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.70, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders bought a total of 19,062 shares of company stock worth $130,832 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Matador Resources by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,570 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 42,210 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,890 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.