Maro (MARO) Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days

Maro (CURRENCY:MARO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Maro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000063 BTC on popular exchanges. Maro has a total market cap of $9.98 million and $1.25 million worth of Maro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Maro has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00070268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.68 or 0.00910303 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.60 or 0.00054676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.47 or 0.04678163 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000190 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00030019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00018573 BTC.

Maro Profile

Maro (CRYPTO:MARO) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2018. Maro’s total supply is 923,974,537 coins and its circulating supply is 466,949,381 coins. The official website for Maro is ma.ro/# . The official message board for Maro is medium.com/ttc-official-blog . Maro’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol

Maro Coin Trading

Maro can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Maro using one of the exchanges listed above.

