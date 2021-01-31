MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $523.70.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MKTX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $576.00 to $588.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Monday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares in the company, valued at $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total transaction of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,200 shares of company stock worth $29,266,161. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MKTX. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 37.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $540.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.48 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a one year low of $275.49 and a one year high of $606.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $548.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $520.82.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $171.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.27 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

