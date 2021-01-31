Mario Jesus Marte Sells 17,134 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, December 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70.
Shares of CHWY opened at $101.82 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
