Mario Jesus Marte Sells 17,134 Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 17,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $1,720,253.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,023.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Mario Jesus Marte also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chewy alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Mario Jesus Marte sold 65,011 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total value of $5,506,431.70.

Shares of CHWY opened at $101.82 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.62 and a 1 year high of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.79 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.97.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Chewy’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chewy by 41.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHWY. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chewy from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.39.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.