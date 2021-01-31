Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Shares Gap Down to $8.98

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.98, but opened at $5.20. Marine Petroleum Trust shares last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 2,204 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Marine Petroleum Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.75.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a net margin of 73.97% and a return on equity of 50.56%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Fruth Investment Management owned about 0.50% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2020, it had an overriding royalty interest in 59 oil and natural gas leases covering an aggregate of 217,056 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

