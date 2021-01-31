Marathon Petroleum Co. (MPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.58 on March 10th

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.38%.

Marathon Petroleum has raised its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years.

NYSE MPC opened at $43.16 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.80.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post -3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.27.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

