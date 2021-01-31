Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) PT Raised to C$25.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target increased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MFC. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) from C$19.50 to C$24.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.09.

Get Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) alerts:

MFC stock opened at C$23.11 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a one year low of C$12.58 and a one year high of C$26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.56, a quick ratio of 92.56 and a current ratio of 162.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$44.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.72.

Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$13.38 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Manulife Financial Co. will post 3.1326258 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.20, for a total value of C$294,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,643 shares in the company, valued at C$162,031.60.

About Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

Featured Article: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial Co. (MFC.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.