ManpowerGroup (MAN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:MAN opened at $88.44 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $49.57 and a 1-year high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.42, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

In other ManpowerGroup news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,902 shares in the company, valued at $278,650.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

