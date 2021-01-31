MahaDAO Price Tops $11.76 on Major Exchanges (MAHA)

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO token can now be purchased for $11.76 or 0.00035466 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

MahaDAO Token Profile

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,568 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . MahaDAO’s official message board is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

