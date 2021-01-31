MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Capitalization Reaches $9.21 Million

MahaDAO (CURRENCY:MAHA) traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. In the last week, MahaDAO has traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO token can now be bought for about $11.76 or 0.00035466 BTC on major exchanges. MahaDAO has a total market cap of $9.21 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.12 or 0.00048638 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.01 or 0.00132759 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $90.15 or 0.00271961 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066904 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00067301 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039897 BTC.

About MahaDAO

MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,999,967 tokens and its circulating supply is 783,568 tokens. MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao

MahaDAO Token Trading

MahaDAO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

