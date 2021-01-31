Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Up 61.9% in January

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 61.9% from the December 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Brad Frishberg sold 7,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.56, for a total value of $147,908.64. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now owns 3,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,386.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.88. The company had a trading volume of 55,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,788. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.98. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $27.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

