Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund (NYSE:MFD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the December 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFD. Old Port Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 346,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 12,535 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE MFD traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.65. 50,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day moving average is $8.10. Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.15 and a one year high of $11.52.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

