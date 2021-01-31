Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mackinac Financial had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 8.14%.

MFNC stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.09. Mackinac Financial has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Mackinac Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

