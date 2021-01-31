LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 7,690.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 7,844 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 42.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,181,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $274,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236,101 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,378,580 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,157,000 after purchasing an additional 573,728 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 16.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,911,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $134,315,000 after purchasing an additional 268,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYB stock opened at $85.76 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $33.71 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.88. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.63.

In related news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $156,268.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,166 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,374. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

