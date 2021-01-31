LUXCoin Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (LUX)

LUXCoin (CURRENCY:LUX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One LUXCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0960 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LUXCoin has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $7,463.00 worth of LUXCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LUXCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,048.62 or 1.00082508 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00024531 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $324.48 or 0.00953777 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.41 or 0.00306915 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.09 or 0.00182522 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002357 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001959 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00030702 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003397 BTC.

LUXCoin Coin Profile

LUX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. LUXCoin’s total supply is 11,628,955 coins and its circulating supply is 10,621,723 coins. The Reddit community for LUXCoin is /r/LUXCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LUXCoin’s official website is luxcore.io . LUXCoin’s official Twitter account is @lux_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LUXCoin

LUXCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUXCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LUXCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LUXCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

