Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 957 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,876,289 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,594,212,000 after acquiring an additional 420,543 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,786,772 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $588,508,000 after acquiring an additional 579,369 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,373,310 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $452,327,000 after acquiring an additional 189,980 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter worth $242,656,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $219,160,000 after acquiring an additional 110,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $328.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 77.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $353.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 2,000 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.11, for a total transaction of $764,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,285.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

LULU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $387.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.45.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

