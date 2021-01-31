LTO Network Reaches Market Cap of $53.26 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. LTO Network has a total market capitalization of $53.26 million and approximately $8.21 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LTO Network has traded 17.1% lower against the US dollar. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000595 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00068655 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.66 or 0.00910330 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00053586 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005855 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.95 or 0.04465305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00020625 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00030560 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (LTO) is a coin. Its launch date was January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,390,837 coins and its circulating supply is 273,004,256 coins. The official website for LTO Network is lto.network . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LTO Network is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LTO Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

