LTO Network Hits Market Cap of $54.08 Million (LTO)

LTO Network (CURRENCY:LTO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last seven days, LTO Network has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. LTO Network has a market cap of $54.08 million and approximately $6.31 million worth of LTO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LTO Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000578 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.59 or 0.00068848 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.89 or 0.00915953 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00052060 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002920 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,578.21 or 0.04605292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00030192 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00018704 BTC.

LTO Network Coin Profile

LTO Network (CRYPTO:LTO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 13th, 2019. LTO Network’s total supply is 403,390,837 coins and its circulating supply is 273,004,256 coins. LTO Network’s official website is lto.network . LTO Network’s official message board is medium.com/ltonetwork . The Reddit community for LTO Network is /r/livecontracts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LTO Network’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Using blockchain technology, LTO Network enables organizations to run B2B-workflows in a decentralized way, where parties participate via their own node. Just as in the real world, when parties conclude an agreement, the execution of this agreement needs to take place in the correct way. LTO Network uses decentralized workflows called Live Contracts to automate these procedures. Live Contracts contain instructions for both humans and systems on the actions that need to be executed. All parties involved in the Live Contract validate each other's actions and secure data submissions. “

LTO Network Coin Trading

LTO Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LTO Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LTO Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LTO Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

