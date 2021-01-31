LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Stock Holdings Lifted by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial makes up about 1.7% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $5,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,530,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in LPL Financial by 202.8% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 128,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,365,000 after buying an additional 85,887 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in LPL Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 11,257 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LPLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $132.50 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Compass Point upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $113.50 to $132.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.64.

In related news, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.22, for a total transaction of $574,686.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Sallie R. Larsen sold 5,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $496,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 15,525 shares of company stock worth $1,418,221 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $121.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.21. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

