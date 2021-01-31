Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,674 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% in the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $5.49 on Friday, reaching $166.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,400,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,269,290. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of $122.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.63.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.96%.

Several analysts have commented on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

