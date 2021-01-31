Lookers plc (LOOK.L) (LON:LOOK) Shares Gap Up to $21.00

Shares of Lookers plc (LOOK.L) (LON:LOOK) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.00, but opened at $30.00. Lookers plc (LOOK.L) shares last traded at $40.40, with a volume of 10,015,738 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £155.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.19, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 21.

About Lookers plc (LOOK.L) (LON:LOOK)

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

