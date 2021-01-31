LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned about 0.31% of LivaNova worth $10,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 6.9% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 12.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of LivaNova by 3.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIVN stock opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. LivaNova PLC has a twelve month low of $33.40 and a twelve month high of $77.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 0.80.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a positive return on equity of 5.55%. The company had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivaNova PLC will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LIVN shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of LivaNova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of LivaNova from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. LivaNova has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

LivaNova Company Profile

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular (CVÂ) and Neuromodulation (NM). The CV segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including heart-lung machines, oxygenators, perfusion tubing sets, cannulae, and accessories, as well as related equipment and disposables for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing for neonatal, pediatric, and adult patients.

