Litecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.76 Billion (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 31st. Litecoin has a total market cap of $8.71 billion and approximately $4.76 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $131.24 or 0.00389646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000204 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0894 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0829 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

LTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,389,752 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The official message board for Litecoin is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin

Litecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

