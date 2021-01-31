Litecoin Plus (LCP) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0343 or 0.00000102 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $94,271.71 and approximately $25.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,614.65 or 1.00096622 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00025299 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00031000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000276 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002537 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Coin Profile

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Litecoin Plus Coin Trading

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

