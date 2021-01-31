Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 79 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 43.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 2nd quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new position in Zai Lab during the third quarter valued at $234,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZLAB opened at $160.07 on Friday. Zai Lab Limited has a twelve month low of $43.06 and a twelve month high of $193.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.83 and a beta of 0.95.

ZLAB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zai Lab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zai Lab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering or licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address medical needs in the fields of oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers Niraparib, an oral small molecule poly ADP ribose polymerase 1/2 inhibitor for the treatment of multiple solid tumors, including ovarian and other types of lung cancer; and Optune, a cancer therapy for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

