LikeCoin (LIKE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $23,106.00

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. LikeCoin has a total market capitalization of $8.44 million and approximately $23,106.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0101 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LikeCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00069226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $300.68 or 0.00923816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00053824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005891 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.97 or 0.04504037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00020676 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031222 BTC.

LikeCoin Profile

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,014,135,150 tokens and its circulating supply is 836,583,206 tokens. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LikeCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LikeCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.