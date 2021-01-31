Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) PT Raised to $100.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its target price increased by research analysts at CIBC from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 54.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LSPD. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $67.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lightspeed POS in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

LSPD opened at $64.92 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.81. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.15. Lightspeed POS has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $79.03.

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $45.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.89 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lightspeed POS will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

