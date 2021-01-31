Lianluo Smart (NASDAQ:LLIT) Trading Down 17.5%

Shares of Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ:LLIT) fell 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.50 and last traded at $8.23. 3,866,621 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average session volume of 1,650,027 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.98.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08.

Lianluo Smart Company Profile (NASDAQ:LLIT)

Lianluo Smart Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes medical products and medical components primarily in China and internationally. The company offers medical devices, including wearable sleep respiratory solutions, general hospital products, medical compressors, and related supporting products.

