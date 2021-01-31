Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Wedbush

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was downgraded by stock analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.14% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Gabelli downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, G.Research cut Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Shares of LXRX stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.40.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,122 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

