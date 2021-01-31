Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $7.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LXRX. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $2.10 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. G.Research cut shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.13.

LXRX stock opened at $7.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. The company has a market cap of $958.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 2.09. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $9.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.26. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 164.96% and a negative net margin of 320.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 455,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 29,239 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

