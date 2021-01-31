Level01 Price Tops $0.0286 on Major Exchanges (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Level01 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Level01 has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. Level01 has a total market capitalization of $4.72 million and approximately $15,652.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067839 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.85 or 0.00900407 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00053061 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,418.93 or 0.04318509 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00020411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00030867 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,655,586 tokens. Level01’s official message board is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official website for Level01 is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

