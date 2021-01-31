Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 72.8% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 347.6 days.
Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.79. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075. Leonardo has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.
Leonardo Company Profile
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?
Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.