Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) Short Interest Down 72.8% in January

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,112,300 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 4,084,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 347.6 days.

Shares of Leonardo stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $6.79. 1,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,075. Leonardo has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $12.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.63.

Get Leonardo alerts:

Leonardo Company Profile

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Leonardo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leonardo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.