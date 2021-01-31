LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $318.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded LendingTree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Truist increased their target price on LendingTree from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on LendingTree from $400.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

LendingTree stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $325.52. The stock had a trading volume of 262,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,397. LendingTree has a 52 week low of $135.72 and a 52 week high of $368.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.89. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The firm had revenue of $220.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingTree in the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LendingTree, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through Home, Consumer, and Insurance segments. The company's Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

