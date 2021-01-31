Lendingblock 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $45.00 (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $62,138.86 and $45.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lendingblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded 72.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lendingblock Coin Profile

Lendingblock is a coin. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 786,162,769 coins. Lendingblock’s official message board is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lendingblock is lendingblock.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendingblock is an Ethereum-based currency lending platform. Its focus is to match lenders and borrowers in a transparent and trustless way. LND is an ERC20 utility token that works as the payment method of fees and interest on loans. “

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

