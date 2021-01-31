Lead Wallet (LEAD) Reaches Market Cap of $592,557.94

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One Lead Wallet token can now be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lead Wallet has a total market capitalization of $592,557.94 and $611.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Lead Wallet has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002953 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001174 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050024 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00132066 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.77 or 0.00264933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00066507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00065811 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,787.22 or 0.96764410 BTC.

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 tokens. Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Token Trading

Lead Wallet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.