Las Vegas Sands Corp. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Macquarie increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. HSBC cut their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $48.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63. Las Vegas Sands has a 1-year low of $33.30 and a 1-year high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. TIAA FSB purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $7,060,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,835.2% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 10,002 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 612,730 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,590,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.