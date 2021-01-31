Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,354,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,838,624.25.

TSE:LAM opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.48. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) Company Profile

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

