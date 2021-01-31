Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) Director Marc Charles Henderson acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, with a total value of C$12,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,354,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,838,624.25.

TSE:LAM opened at C$0.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$51.47 million and a P/E ratio of -13.48. Laramide Resources Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$0.10 and a twelve month high of C$0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.81.

Laramide Resources Ltd. (LAM.TO) (TSE:LAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Laramide Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laramide Resources Ltd. explores for and develops uranium projects in Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company holds 100% interest in the Church Rock Uranium project, the Crownpoint Uranium project, the La Jara Mesa Uranium project, and the La Sal Uranium project located in the United States; and the Westmoreland Uranium project and the Murphy Uranium project located in Australia.

