Landos Biopharma, Inc. Prices IPO at $15.00-$17.00 Per Share (LABP)

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (LABP) expects to raise $101 million in an IPO on Thursday, February 4th, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 6,300,000 shares at $15.00-$17.00 per share.

Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a market-cap of $626.6 million.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and SVB Leerink served as the underwriters for the IPO and Raymond James was co-manager.

Landos Biopharma, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases that are the first to target new mechanisms of action, including the LANCL2, NLRX1 and PLXDC2 immunometabolic pathways. We aim to inhibit the inflammatory responses by changing the metabolic processes in target cells. Through our proprietary AI-based precision medicine platform – our LANCE platform – we have identified seven novel immunometabolic targets and product candidates to date across 14 indications: ulcerative colitis (UC); Crohn’s disease (CD); lupus; rheumatoid arthritis; NASH (nonalcoholic steatohepatitis); multiple sclerosis (MS); Alzheimer’s disease; asthma; psoriasis; atopic dermatitis; eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE); chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD); diabetic nephropathy, and Type 1 diabetes. Our lead product candidate, BT-11, is a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that is the first candidate designed to engage the novel target, lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2, or LANCL2, a membrane receptor shown to modulate immunological mechanisms associated with autoimmune diseases such as UC or CD. Approximately 2 million Americans suffer from UC or CD, and the treatment of these two diseases in the United States accounts for an aggregate annual market size of up to $17 billion. There are currently no approved treatments that target LANCL2. BT-11 is designed to act locally in the gastrointestinal tract to treat inflammatory bowel disease, or IBD. We have designed BT-11 to overcome limitations of existing therapies, including with respect to side effect profiles, route of administration (injectables) and sustained efficacy. “.

Landos Biopharma, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has employees. The company is located at 1800 Kraft Drive, Suite 216 Blacksburg, VA 24060 and can be reached via phone at (540) 218-2232.

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.