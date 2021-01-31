Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:LMRK)

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners has decreased its dividend payment by 31.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 170.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Landmark Infrastructure Partners to earn $0.50 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 160.0%.

Get Landmark Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Landmark Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $294.53 million, a P/E ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.50. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $17.86.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, develops, owns, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.