Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.