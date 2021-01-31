Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCSHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 16th. HSBC upgraded Lancashire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LCSHF stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. Lancashire has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.68.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Far East, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lancashire Syndicate. It offers aviation insurance solutions comprising AV52, aviation deductible, and other aviation solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage, and downstream and onshore operational business coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss and war, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

