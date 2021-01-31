Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Raised to $575.00 at Mizuho

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on Lam Research from $405.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $420.00 to $553.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $616.00 price target (up previously from $557.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.15.

Lam Research stock opened at $483.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $181.38 and a 52-week high of $585.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $508.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.48.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 55.82%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 8th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 15,793 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.66, for a total value of $7,512,098.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,202 shares of company stock valued at $21,774,505 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 7,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at $70,134,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 7.9% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $256,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

