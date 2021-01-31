Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Lake Shore Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

NASDAQ LSBK traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 362 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,020. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.68. Lake Shore Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 0.58.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, such as regular savings deposits, including Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; interest on lawyer accounts; and accounts for individuals, as well as commercial savings, checking, and money market accounts for businesses.

