LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) Trading Up 6.2%

LAIX Inc. (NYSE:LAIX) shares were up 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $1.88. Approximately 935,887 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 123% from the average daily volume of 418,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.77.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LAIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.90.

LAIX (NYSE:LAIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.63) by $1.39. The business had revenue of $35.26 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LAIX Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

LAIX Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, provides online English learning products and services in the People's Republic of China. It offers English Liulishuo app, which offers a suite of courses, including free courses for leisure learning, the paid personalized standard courses, DongNi English, and other paid courses, as well as Darwin English app; LiuLi Reading mobile app that allows users to read articles from publishers supplemented by detailed learning tips and quizzes; and Kids Liulishuo, a mobile app that enhance the reading, hearing, and speaking abilities of kids.

